Phoenix fire crews battle two fires a block apart

PHOENIX - Phoenix fire crews were busy Sunday night battling two separate fires barely a block apart.

Fire crews responded to the first fire reported in an alley near 24th Street and Thomas Road, which spread to a nearby structure. Officials say it spread to the attic before firefighters were able to get control over the blaze and put it out. No injuries were reported.

Another fire minutes later was reported at a mobile home near 24th Street and McDowell Road.

Fire officials were able to contain that fire to a single unit, which was completely destroyed. Investigators are now attempting to locate the homeowners.

