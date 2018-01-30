Phoenix FD: 4 children hospitalized in serious crash on SR-51

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire and emergency crews responded Monday night to a serious crash on State Route 51 which sent four children to the hospital.

Officials say five vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened in the southbound lanes just south of Shea Boulevard.

According to Phoenix Fire, two 10-year-old children, a 5-year-old child, and a 3-year-old child were all transported to Phoenix Children’s Hospital in serious but stable condition. The children's father refused transport but accompanied his kids to the hospital.

A pregnant woman from another vehicle was also involved in the crash but refused transport.

DPS is investigating the accident.

