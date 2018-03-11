Phoenix PD: Impairment suspected in crash that hospitalized 3 children and 3 adults

PHOENIX - Impairment is suspected in a crash that hospitalized several people in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened near 17th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 4 p.m.

According to Phoenix fire officials, a 10-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy were taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. A four-year-old girl was also taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The other occupants of the car, a 42-year-old woman, and a 38-year-old woman, were taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

A fire department spokesperson said a 25-year-old man from the other vehicle was taken to a trauma center in critical but stable condition.

Phoenix police officials say impairment is suspected in the crash. Both cars received significant damage, according to fire crews on scene.

Westbound Bethany Home Road from 17th Avenue is restricted at this time, police say.

