FD: 2 patients critical in Phoenix crash, 3 others also transported

PHOENIX - Two people are in critical condition, and three others were also taken to the hospital after a crash near 27th and Highland avenues in Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Department spokesman Capt. Larry Subervi said emergency units responded to the scene of the wreck around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Subervi, an 18-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition, along with a 56-year-old woman. Both victims were driving the two vehicles involved. The other three patients, a 36-year-old woman, 55-year-old man and 27-year-old man, were also transported in stable condition.

Air15 video over the crash showed two vehicles with major damage in the roadway as fire crews loaded a patient onto a gurney.

Details about what led to the crash are developing.

Police say 27th Avenue is closed in both directions from Highland Avenue and Glenrosa.

