Phoenix family business destroyed in fire

PHOENIX — "Just gotta take baby steps," says Alexander Whiteman.

It's been an emotional process for Jeff Whiteman and his family as they start over after losing everything.

"Yea, I've been here a long time. It's coming to an end. You know, I lost everything," says Jeff Whiteman, owner of Whiteman's Machine Shop.

A fire sparked at Whiteman's Machine Shop on Thursday. It's a place that has serviced many within the community over the past four decades and where his four kids grew up.

"He made parts for the Grand Canyon Railroad, like railroad parts... airplane parts, you name it," says Alexander, Jeff's son.

Although the shop was no longer an active business, Whiteman never stopped working. He was there every single day in case a customer stopped by.

“I always had a desire to have something of my own. When I was growing up, I was learning how to do machining, welding, fabricating,” says Whiteman.

Family and friends helped with the massive cleanup process on Monday. The fire also affected other businesses that rent from Whiteman, including Eleven10 Moto Garage.

“The feeling of walking in somewhere that feels like home... because we all had our personal items up on display on the shelf. We had a little bar with a fridge and all our stuff on there, posters, artwork,” says Chris Elliott, spokesperson, Eleven10 Moto Garage.

They are a group of motorcycle enthusiasts who gather as a community, sharing their common love for bikes. We’re told around 20 motorcycles were impacted by the flames, many of them classics. With the help of neighboring businesses, they will still be able to host their events.

"We are really looking forward to using that help that we've gained to move forward and keep going and come back even stronger,” says Elliott.

Whiteman has the same vision, hoping the community can help him figure out what he should build in the space.

"Let's have a party, sit around talk... what do yall see? what do you think?” says Whiteman.

He's already been receiving support from an online fundraiser.

"When I look at that thing and somebody gave me some money and I'm not sure who it is... that’s really cool."

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

To help Whiteman and his family: https://gofund.me/2da3ac1c

To help Eleven10 Moto Garage: https://gofund.me/8d847a8e