Phoenix council expected to change effort to help Ukraine arms race

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council is expected to change course in an effort to help the war efforts in Ukraine in order to avoid losing state funding.

The city had planned to transfer more than 500 unclaimed firearms to a third-party company that would export them to Ukraine.

State law requires unclaimed firearms to be sold, not given, and the transaction has to go through a licensed dealer.

RELATED: Arizona Attorney General finds Phoenix ordinance transferring guns to Ukraine unlawful

Two state representatives filed complaints when they learned about the city council's move. Attorney General Kris Mayes agreed. She added that she didn't support the law and isn't condemning the spirit of the city wanting to help, however, the law is clear.

The city was given 30 days to comply or face a funding penalty and is expected to do so at a meeting Tuesday by approving an ordinance that would cancel the deal.

Former Governor Doug Ducey also made a donation to Ukraine but Mayes says that was surplus equipment like bulletproof vests, not firearms.

RELATED: Arizona lawmaker wants the state to support Ukraine's war effort

