Phoenix breaks November heat record set in 1949

PHOENIX — The National Weather Service says Phoenix broke a record with a warmer-than-usual month of November.

Temperatures hit at least 80 degrees Tuesday, bringing Phoenix to 25 days at 80 degrees or higher. That broke the record set in November 1949 of 24 days of 80 degrees or warmer temperatures.

Weather service officials say the warm weather in Phoenix will extend into at least early December with a high of 83 predicted on Wednesday and 82 on Thursday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is a division of the National Weather Service.

Officials with the center say La Nina climate conditions have emerged for the second consecutive year, bringing drier and warmer winter weather.

