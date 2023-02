PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street early Tuesday morning.

The incident reportedly occurred around 1 a.m.

ABC15 crews were told by officers at the scene early Tuesday morning that a man was shot and killed in front of a home.

The man has not yet been identified.

Police say the suspect has not been located and evidence is still being collected.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC15 for updates.