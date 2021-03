PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a body was found in a canal Thursday morning.

Fire department officials say a Maricopa County Flood Control District employee reported a man in the canal near 15th and Dunlap avenues.

Phoenix police say the man was located floating at around 7:45 a.m.

Crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

No information about the man's identity has been released yet.

Officers say no information suggests foul play.