Person dead after shooting incident involving constable in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving a court constable and another person that happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to MCSO, the incident happened near 46th Street and Thomas Road around 9:30 a.m.

A constable was in the area to serve court documents when he encountered gunfire. The constable then returned gunfire, according to MCSO.

One deceased individual was then found at the home, though MCSO has not confirmed if that person was shot, or how they died.

The name of the deceased individual has not been released.

Constables are representatives of the courts and do not represent MCSO, according to an MCSO statement.

No further details on this incident have been released at this time.