Pedestrian struck, killed by light rail train in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a light rail train Wednesday.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. near Central Avenue and Culver Street, south of McDowell Road.

Police say the adult male was crossing the street when they were hit by the light rail train.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

Valley Metro says light rail trains are experiencing heavy delays because of the crash.

The roadway is expected to be restricted for several hours.