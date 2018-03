PHOENIX - A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Phoenix on Friday morning.

Phoenix police said the pedestrian was attempting to cross 27th Avenue, north of Bethany Home Road, when they were hit by a car.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.