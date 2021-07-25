Watch
Pedestrian dies after hit by suspected impaired driver in Phoenix

Posted at 8:06 PM, Jul 24, 2021
PHOENIX — Police say a suspected impaired driver is to blame for a deadly accident in Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Butler Drive around 2 p.m. to investigate reports of a pedestrian hit by a car.

Officials say when officers and firefighters arrived, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.

Authorities say a vehicle was traveling northbound on 43rd Avenue at a high rate of speed when it struck the man who was in a marked crosswalk.

"It is believed that in addition to speed, impairment was a contributing factor to this collision on behalf of the driver," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus.

Police say the driver remained on scene and will be booked for charges related to the collision.

