PHOENIX - Officials are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a Phoenix alley.

Phoenix police said on Monday night at 7:15 p.m., officers responded to an unknown trouble call near Central and Southern avenues.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman dead from apparent trauma.

According to police, the victim was later identified as 33-year-old Candy B. Salazar.

If you have any information regarding this case call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.