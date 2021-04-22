PD: Woman dead, another in custody after shooting near 19th and Peoria avenues

PHOENIX — A 21-year-old woman is in custody after a deadly shooting in Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to investigate a shooting at an apartment complex near 19th and Peoria avenues around 1:30 p.m.

Officials found 24-year-old Dejahnique Jackson with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Amelleonna Russell, 21, was booked into jail on a manslaughter charge in connection with the deadly shooting.

Police did not immediately give information on what led to the shooting.