Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

PD: Woman dead, another in custody after shooting near 19th and Peoria avenues

items.[0].image.alt
MCSO
Amelleonna Russell
Posted at 9:23 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 12:31:15-04

PHOENIX — A 21-year-old woman is in custody after a deadly shooting in Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to investigate a shooting at an apartment complex near 19th and Peoria avenues around 1:30 p.m.

Officials found 24-year-old Dejahnique Jackson with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Amelleonna Russell, 21, was booked into jail on a manslaughter charge in connection with the deadly shooting.

Police did not immediately give information on what led to the shooting.

amelleonna russell.jpg

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m.