PHOENIX - Witnesses helped detain an 18-year-old driver after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian overnight in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, officers were called to the area of 16th Avenue and Osborn Road around 11:10 p.m. Thursday.

Bystanders had a man detained at the scene who they say was acting disoriented.

Investigators determined the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Keten Burke Crawford, drove onto the north sidewalk and hit a 49-year-old man who was walking with a 35-year-old man.

The 49-year-old victim died at the hospital. The other pedestrian was not injured.

Crawford was processed for DUI and booked into jail on counts of manslaughter and aggravated assault.