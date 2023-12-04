PD: Two-year-old dies after ingesting fentanyl, father arrested

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man was arrested on multiple charges after a 2-year-old child died after reportedly ingesting fentanyl.

Officers were first called to a hospital near 12th Street and McDowell Road around 8 p.m. Friday, December 1, for reports of a baby not breathing.

Medical staff informed officers that the child was pronounced dead, but did not show any signs of injury.

The victim’s father, 27-year-old Oswaldo Lozano, had been watching his son at their home when he fell asleep with the child sleeping next to him. When Lozano woke up, he saw the child was “unresponsive” with “light blue M30 pills on the ground next to him," documents show.

Lozano reportedly gave the child “more than one dose” of Narcan and went to a nearby Circle K where a man provided another dose of Narcan to the child. The child was then driven to the hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead.

Police say the man tried to administer CPR and called his employer and wife to let them know he would take the child to the hospital.

Police documents say Lozano admitted to being an addict and using fentanyl pills multiple times a day.

Pills, a Narcan wrapper, and a syringe were found in Lozano’s vehicle, and more evidence was discovered in the family’s home.

Lozano was booked into jail on charges including child abuse, negligent homicide, and drug possession.