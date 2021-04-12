PD: Teen suspect in custody following shooting near 7th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Police say a teen suspect is in custody following a shooting that left one person seriously injured near 7th Avenue and Indian School Road Sunday afternoon.

Officials say just before 4 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a motel and found a man with gunshot injuries.

Firefighters transported the man to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, the 17-year-old suspect left the scene in a vehicle and was later located after being involved in a crash near 40th Street and Indian School Road.

The suspect was placed into custody.

Authorities say the victim and the suspect live in the same motel and allegedly had an ongoing neighbor dispute.

The incident remains under investigation.