PD: Teen shot, killed by unknown suspects near 33rd Avenue and Fillmore Street

Posted at 6:10 AM, Jul 22, 2021
PHOENIX — Police are asking for the community's help after a 17-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the area near 33rd Avenue and Fillmore Street around 6:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. At the scene, they found the victim with life-threatening gunshot injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the teen was shot while standing outside by unknown suspects. No motive for the shooting has been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

