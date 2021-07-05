PD: Suspect arrested in Phoenix fatal shooting, car theft

PHOENIX — Police say a suspect has been arrested after he fatally shot a man and stole his vehicle near 15th Avenue and Indian School Road Saturday night.

Phoenix police said at about 11:30 p.m., police responded to the area regarding a shooting.

Officers learned a suspect had allegedly approached the victim in his vehicle, pointed a gun at him and demanded the victim's car.

The victim, identified as a 36-year-old man, refused and the suspect shot him, police said.

The vehicle was then taken by the suspect.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police were able to later track down the victim's vehicle.

Authorities said evidence was gathered from the scene and they identified the suspect as 32-year-old Marco Mendoza.

At about 4 p.m. Sunday, Mendoza was found and arrested near 40th Street and Broadway Road.

He is facing multiple charges that include murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.