PD: Pregnant mom and unborn child killed in crash near 52nd Street and McDowell Road

Police say woman ran red light and collided with truck near 52nd Street and McDowell Road.
Posted at 8:55 PM, Mar 24, 2021
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a mother and her unborn child were killed in a crash in Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near 52nd Street and McDowell Road around 2:20 p.m.

Police say 26-year-old Samantha Bean-Lansman was driving eastbound on McDowell Road when she ran a red light and collided with a truck making a left turn on 52nd Street.

Officials say Lansman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police say she was eight months pregnant and her unborn fetus did not survive.

The 49-year-old driver of the truck stayed on scene and police say he showed no signs of being impaired.

Investigators say he and his passenger were not injured in the crash.

