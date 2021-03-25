PD: Pregnant mom and unborn child killed in crash near 52nd Street and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a mother and her unborn child were killed in a crash in Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near 52nd Street and McDowell Road around 2:20 p.m.

Police say 26-year-old Samantha Bean-Lansman was driving eastbound on McDowell Road when she ran a red light and collided with a truck making a left turn on 52nd Street.

Officials say Lansman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police say she was eight months pregnant and her unborn fetus did not survive.

The 49-year-old driver of the truck stayed on scene and police say he showed no signs of being impaired.

Investigators say he and his passenger were not injured in the crash.

