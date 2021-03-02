PD: Phoenix store clerk shot, killed man who threatened to harm customers

PHOENIX — A Phoenix store clerk reportedly shot and killed a man who threatened to harm customers late Monday night.

Phoenix police say the incident occurred around 11 p.m. at a store near 44th Street and McDowell Road.

Investigators learned that a man, later identified as 35-year old Andrew Agnew, entered the store and threatened customers, so an employee confronted him.

Agnew reportedly armed himself with a baton and attacked the employee, who then shot him. He was taken to the hospital where he died, police say.

No further information has been released.