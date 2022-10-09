PD: No injuries after shots fired near Arizona State Fair

PHOENIX — Police say no one was injured after there were reports of shots fired near the Arizona State Fair Saturday night.

Officers working the State Fair heard gunshots in the area, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle left the area with the alleged shooters.

Officials say the vehicle was stopped and four men have been detained. Police found guns inside the vehicle.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Police say nobody was struck by gunfire during this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.