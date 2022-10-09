Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

PD: No injuries after shots fired near Arizona State Fair

Four people have been detained
Police say no one was injured after there were reports of shots fired near the Arizona State Fair Saturday night.
Posted at 10:30 PM, Oct 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-09 02:04:05-04

PHOENIX — Police say no one was injured after there were reports of shots fired near the Arizona State Fair Saturday night.

Officers working the State Fair heard gunshots in the area, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle left the area with the alleged shooters.

Officials say the vehicle was stopped and four men have been detained. Police found guns inside the vehicle.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Police say nobody was struck by gunfire during this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!