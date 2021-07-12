Watch
PD: Motorcyclist killed in crash with Valley Metro bus in Phoenix

Posted at 6:05 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 09:05:38-04

PHOENIX — A motorcyclist was killed when he crashed into a Valley Metro bus in Phoenix on Sunday night, police say.

According to Phoenix Police Department, the crash occurred near Cheryl Drive and North Metro Parkway West around 8:20 p.m.

The motorcyclist reportedly collided with the public transportation bus in the intersection, causing him to suffer serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash and the bus driver was not hurt during the incident.

The cause of the crash has not been determined and the driver has not been publicly identified.

