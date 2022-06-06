PD: Man, woman shot near 19th and Dunlap avenues

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people hurt in Phoenix Monday morning.

Officer were called to the area of 19th and Dunlap avenues for a shooting call. When they arrived, they located a man and woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody and police say no suspect description is currently available.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.