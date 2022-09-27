Watch Now
PD: Man stabbed to death Monday near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd

Police are looking for details on what led up to the incident
Posted at 3:56 PM, Sep 27, 2022
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

At about 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of an injured person.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries at the scene, according to police.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Bruce Daniels.

Detectives believe several people were in the area at the time and may have information about what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers) if they wish to remain anonymous.

