PD: Man shot, killed in parking lot near Central Avenue and Elwood Street

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a parking lot near Central Avenue and Elwood Street around 2 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Police located a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A vehicle in the parking lot was also damaged by gunfire, and police believe the shooting occurred during a verbal argument between multiple men.

Detectives are looking for evidence at the scene and talking to witnesses.

No further information was immediately available.