PD: Man shot in crosswalk near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man claimed he was shot while in a crosswalk in Phoenix overnight.

Officers were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 2:20 a.m. Monday for the shooting call.

Police say a man with a gunshot wound told them he was struck by gunfire that came from a crowd of people in a nearby parking lot. He reportedly said he was in a crosswalk when he was struck.

The man suffered serious injuries.

More information was not immediately available and it's not clear what led to the shooting.