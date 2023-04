PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in central Phoenix Wednesday night.

Officials say it happened near 11th and Clarendon Avenues just before 9:45 p.m.

According to witnesses who spoke to police, the suspect left the area before police arrived on the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

Stay with ABC15 for the latest.