PHOENIX - A homicide investigation is underway after a 52-year-old man was found dead in his Phoenix apartment on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the victim has been identified as Gordon Norwood.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of unknown trouble near 32nd and Roosevelt streets.

A neighbor had heard shots fired and observed Norwood down in his apartment.

Norwood was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, you may remain anonymous.