PD: Man dies following drive-by shooting near 16th Street and McDowell

Police say one man is dead following a drive-by shooting near 16th Street and McDowell Road early Sunday morning.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Mar 21, 2021
Phoenix police said officers responded to the area just before 3 a.m. and found a man, identified as 20-year-old Victor Brooks, in the roadway with gunshot injuries.

Phoenix firefighters pronounced Brooks dead at the scene.

Witnesses told authorities a vehicle had allegedly driven by and shot into the area.

Brooks was hit by gunfire as he was running from the scene, according to police.

The vehicle is believed to have left the area and a vehicle description has been not been provided at this time.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

