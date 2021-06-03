PD: Man arrested after stealing Phoenix mortuary van with bodies inside

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was arrested Tuesday after stealing a mortuary van with two bodies inside.

Police documents state around 12:45 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle from the South Mountain Mortuary near Central Avenue and Baseline Road.

Employees of the mortuary had just placed two individuals inside the van to be transported to a crematorium, started the vehicle, and briefly went inside. Police say, during that time, the van was stolen.

Police say the two “coffin sized boxes” were visible from the front seat of the van.

Officers near 32nd Street and Roeser Road spotted the van parked in the area.

A man matching the suspect description, identified as Jose Arnulfo Aramburo-Molina, Jr., was contacted nearby by officers. They recovered five pills believed to be fentanyl, other drug paraphernalia, and keys to the stolen van from his pockets.

MCSO

The suspect reportedly claimed he found the keys to the vehicle on the ground.

He was booked into jail on multiple charges including improper removal of a dead person, vehicle theft, and drug possession.

Police say he had been arrested in March for possession of dangerous drugs and was then released.