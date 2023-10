Phoenix police say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder late Thursday night.

Police were called to a home near 17th Avenue and Coolidge Street, which is south of Camelback Road, around 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officials learned a man had forced his way into a home in the area and the man living at the home shot him. He died from his injuries at a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this time, police say.