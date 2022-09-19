PD: Home intruder shot near 19th Avenue and Bell Road

PHOENIX — Police are investigating an overnight burglary that led to a shooting in Phoenix.

Officers were first called to investigate a residential burglary in the area of 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to preliminary information, a man tried to break into a home in the area when the homeowner, a woman, fired a gun, hitting the intruder.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. A police official at the scene said the man has since died.

The incident is still under investigation.