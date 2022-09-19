Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

PD: Home intruder shot near 19th Avenue and Bell Road

One person has died after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road late Sunday night.
Police lights
Posted at 6:25 AM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 09:40:47-04

PHOENIX — Police are investigating an overnight burglary that led to a shooting in Phoenix.

Officers were first called to investigate a residential burglary in the area of 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to preliminary information, a man tried to break into a home in the area when the homeowner, a woman, fired a gun, hitting the intruder.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. A police official at the scene said the man has since died.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!