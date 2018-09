PHOENIX - An 8-year-old was seriously hurt when struck by a car on Monday morning, Phoenix police say.

The incident happened near 40th Street and Baseline Road.

Police say they are awaiting updates on the child's condition, but the child was taken to the hospital for treatment

There is no word on what caused the collision, if the child was in a crosswalk, or whether the driver stayed on scene.

Traffic restrictions are in place while the investigation continues.