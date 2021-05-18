Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Phoenix PD: 6 officers, 4 others hospitalized after exposure to unknown substance

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Officers, others exposed to pepper spray, unknown substance
Officers sprayed with unknown substance near 40th Street and Camelback
Posted at 6:09 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 22:27:03-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say six officers and four other people were transported to the hospital after being sprayed with pepper spray and an "unknown substance" Monday evening.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Capri on Camelback apartment complex near 40th Street and Camelback Road.

Officers say four people at the complex were using illegal drugs in one of the apartments inside.

Police say one of the people got angry, pulled a machete and held the other three hostage. Police say one of the hostages pepper sprayed the suspect and escaped with the other two.

The group called 911 and when officers arrived, they walked into a pepper spray fog and another unknown substance.

Due to the unknown substance and the presence of drugs, the six officers, the three hostages and the suspect were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police say the surrounding apartments were also evacuated due to the potential threat.

The Phoenix Fire Department HAZMAT team is working with Phoenix police to determine when the apartment will be safe to re-enter.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Las Vegas Lights Saturday on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app