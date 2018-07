PHOENIX - Authorities are continuing to search for a group of men and women who robbed a man on a bus and assaulted him in Phoenix.

Police say on April 21, a 28-year-old man was approached by three men and two women on a bus who demanded that he give them his money.

The victim gave the group his money to avoid being attacked, officials said.

However, when the man got off the bus near 44th Street and Indian School Road, he was assaulted by the same group despite complying with their demands, authorities said.

Suspect descriptions: African American man in his 20s, about 5'5" tall, 170 pounds wearing a black T-shirt and tan pants African American man in his 20s, about 6'0" tall, 150 pounds wearing a dark T-shirt and dark-colored pants African American woman in her 20s, wearing a a T-shirt with "Arizona" printed across the front Hispanic woman in her 20s, wearing a white and grey shirt and black shorts African American man in his 20s, wearing all black clothing and bright red shoes

Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.