PD: 3 hurt in shooting near 24th Street and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 24th Street and Indian School Road for the incident that took place during a verbal altercation. It reportedly took place near a business in the area.

Police say two men and a woman were struck and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials did not say whether any suspects were outstanding, but they did say no one was in custody.

No further information has been released.