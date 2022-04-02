Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

PD: 3 hurt in shooting near 24th Street and Indian School Road

Phoenix Police
ABC15
Phoenix Police
Posted at 7:57 AM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 11:05:11-04

PHOENIX — Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 24th Street and Indian School Road for the incident that took place during a verbal altercation. It reportedly took place near a business in the area.

Police say two men and a woman were struck and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials did not say whether any suspects were outstanding, but they did say no one was in custody.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems