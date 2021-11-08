PD: 2 people shot near 13th Avenue and Monroe Street

PHOENIX — A man and woman were shot near downtown Phoenix Monday morning, police say.

Officers were called to the area of 13th Avenue and Monroe Street after shots were fired around 6:45 a.m. At the scene, officers located a man and woman who had been shot.

Police say both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A suspect vehicle is reportedly described as a dark-colored sedan, but no other information about the incident or suspect was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.