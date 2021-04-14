PD: Argument leads to triple shooting near 23rd Avenue and Beardsley Road

PHOENIX — Police say three people were shot after an argument led to gunfire in north Phoenix Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene near 23rd Avenue and Beardsley Road around 7:50 p.m. to investigate a shooting call in the area.

When police arrived on scene, they found two men and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers learned an argument broke out before the victims were shot.

Police say all three victims were transported to the hospital to be treated. Officials say the woman's injury is possibly life-threatening.

The victims are not being identified at this time. Stay with ABC15 News and abc15.com for updates.