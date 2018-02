PHOENIX - Multiple people have been arrested and 400 pounds of marijuana have been seized in a raid in Phoenix Wednesday morning.

Pinal County Sheriff's officials are currently on scene at the home, located near 37th and Grand avenues.

The bust is reportedly part of a months-long investigation that tracked "coyotes" and scouts moving drugs from mountain-side areas in Pinal County to the Grand Avenue location.

Officials said six children were found inside the home and at least five adults have been taken into custody so far.

Details about the incident are developing.