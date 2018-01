PHOENIX - The next time you go to Denny's, they may ask if you want alcohol with your Grand Slam.

Several Denny’s locations in the Valley have pending liquor licenses.

The locations are located at:

7605 E. McDowell Road, Scottsdale

14799 W. Grand Avenue, Surprise

16487 W. Bell Road, Surprise

10623 E. Main Street, Apache Junction

9030 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix

ABC15 has reached out to Denny’s to see what their exact plans are for the locations with licenses pending.

The location off Black Canyon Highway told ABC15 they hope to have alcohol at their location by March.