Oxycodone stolen from local pharmacies in Phoenix, police say; two suspects sought

PHOENIX — Two people cut through the walls of two pharmacies in Phoenix last year and stole large amounts of oxycodone, and now police are asking for the public's help in identifying the people involved.

Police said the suspects, who were captured on surveillance video, broke into S & G Pharmacy, near 35th and Peoria Avenues, and MG Pharmacy, near Bell Road and 45th Avenue, in November and December and "took large amounts of oxycodone."

Police released three photos of the alleged suspects from the surveillance video. Both suspects are described as wearing dark clothing and face masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness, 480-WITNESS.