Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

One person killed, another injured during overnight shooting near 27th Ave and Camelback

Male killed, adult female hospitalized and expected to survive
One person was killed, and another was injured in an overnight shooting in Phoenix near 27th Ave and Camelback.
27th ave and camelback shooting.png
Posted at 6:23 AM, Oct 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-15 09:42:40-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting overnight.

The incident happened in a neighborhood near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road.

According to police, a male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. His age and identity haven't been released. An adult female was also shot but is expected to survive.

ABC15 crews on scene say shell casings could be seen scattered across multiple blocks of the neighborhood.

27th Ave and Camelback shooting.png

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Police say no suspect(s) have been identified in this shooting.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!