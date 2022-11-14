One person hospitalized after tent fire near 9th Avenue and Jefferson Street

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire officials are investigating after a tent fire left one person with serious burn injuries.

The incident occurred overnight near 9th Avenue and Jackson Street.

Officials say multiple tents in the area were found on fire, and fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze.

One patient was found at the scene and was taken to a burn center for treatment. Phoenix police say the victim is in serious condition.

Police say accelerants were found inside the tent and foul play is not suspected at this time.

The incident occurred in an area referred to as "The Zone" which is where hundreds of those experiencing homelessness often gather.