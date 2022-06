PHOENIX — Phoenix police say one man is detained after two homes caught fire near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road Tuesday night.

The incident started around 9:20 p.m. Firefighters say when they arrived they found one home burning with fire spreading to a second home. The fire at both homes was extinguished and three people will be displaced.

Police have not said why the adult male was detained.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.