PHOENIX — Phoenix police made an arrest after a deadly stabbing that occurred on Saturday afternoon

The stabbing occurred around 2 p.m. near 36th Street and Thomas Road.

Police say the victim, only identified as a 36-year-old man, was stabbed and taken to a hospital for treatment. He later died from his injuries.

A 34-year-old man at the scene was arrested in connection to the deadly stabbing.

It's not clear what led to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.