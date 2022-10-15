One dead in motorcycle crash on SR 51

PHOENIX — One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on SR 51 on the Interstate 10 interchange Friday night.

Officials say the driver of the motorcycle lost control and a female passenger was ejected.

The woman died on the scene.

I-10 eastbound to SR 51 northbound is closed due to the crash. SR 51 southbound to I-10 eastbound is also closed.

UPDATE: I-10 eastbound to the SR 51 northbound is also closed due to a crash. https://t.co/Z7i8ycfZyP — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 15, 2022

There is no estimated time for reopening.

It is unknown what caused the driver to lose control.