One dead in motorcycle crash on SR 51

Posted at 6:52 PM, Oct 14, 2022
PHOENIX — One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on SR 51 on the Interstate 10 interchange Friday night.

Officials say the driver of the motorcycle lost control and a female passenger was ejected.

The woman died on the scene.

I-10 eastbound to SR 51 northbound is closed due to the crash. SR 51 southbound to I-10 eastbound is also closed.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

It is unknown what caused the driver to lose control.

