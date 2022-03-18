One dead in fire near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a fire ripped through an apartment in Phoenix early Friday morning.

Officials were called to the fire near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road around 4 a.m.

Neighbors reportedly saw smoke coming from a unit and when firefighters arrived, they started to attack the fire on the first floor. Crews were able to stop the blaze before it extended to the upstairs units.

Fire officials say a man was found inside the burning apartment and he did not survive.

The investigation is underway.

No further information was immediately available.