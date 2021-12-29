One dead after shooting near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — A shooting at a Phoenix intersection left one person dead early Wednesday morning.
The shooting occurred near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.
The victim was reportedly found dead inside a vehicle, according to officers on the scene, but circumstances around the shooting have not yet been released.
The incident has impacted light rail service, according to Valley Metro.
Service Update: Shuttle bus #5010 is en route to start transporting riders from 7th Ave/Camelback to 19th Ave/Dunlap. https://t.co/LTcmkOecCQ— Valley Metro (@valleymetro) December 29, 2021