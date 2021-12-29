Watch
One dead after shooting near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road

A shooting near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road left one person dead and has impacted street and light rail traffic in the area.
Posted at 5:08 AM, Dec 29, 2021
PHOENIX — A shooting at a Phoenix intersection left one person dead early Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The victim was reportedly found dead inside a vehicle, according to officers on the scene, but circumstances around the shooting have not yet been released.

The incident has impacted light rail service, according to Valley Metro.

